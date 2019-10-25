Man arrested for 5th OWI with 4 kids in 3-vehicle crash

A 33-year-old Winneconne man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for 5th offense OWI with children after a multi-vehicle highway crash.

The man's minivan was involved in a crash with a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle on the Highway 151 interchange at Interstate 41 shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

A trooper noticed the minivan driver seemed impaired and gave him a field sobriety test, and subsequently arrested him for OWI with a child under the age of 16.

The man had four children in his minivan. The man and several children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. We don't know their conditions.