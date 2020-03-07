Man arrested following Green Bay stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's east side.

According to Green Bay police, officers were called to the 600 block of George St. for a report of a stabbing at 3:03 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 69-year-old Green Bay man had been stabbed in his lower abdomen.

He was then taken to a hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

Police say they've arrested a 55-year-old Green Bay man in connection to the incident.

Officials say this wasn't a random act, and police don't believe the community is in danger.

The incident is still being investigated, and evidence is still being processed.

Check back for udpates.