Man arrested after shooting in Appleton

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in Appleton Thursday night.

The suspect was identified as Ronnie Lee Leavitt. He was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on a charge of Recklessly Endangering Safety, police say.

At 9:55 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of E. Frances St. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire in the area.

Appleton Police say they found no shooting victims and received no reports of injuries.

"The preliminary information is that this was an isolated incident involving a dispute between two groups of individuals," reads a statement from police.

If you have information, call Appleton Police at (920) 832-5500.