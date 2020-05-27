Man arrested after high speed chase from Manitowoc to Sheboygan

A Sheboygan man was arrested for OWI and fleeing after a high speed chase stretching from Manitowoc to Sheboygan.

The suspect was identified as Michael Bowen, 34.

On May 26, at about 5:40 p.m., Manitowoc Police spotted a "suspected drug transaction" in the 900 block of Washington St. Two people left the area in a white SUV.

Police attempted to top the vehicle, but it continued east on Franklin Street.

The car continued south down a one-way 8th Street. Officers ended their pursuit.

A Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office investigator spotted the SUV traveling west on Dewey Street near Calumet Avenue. The vehicle turned westbound into the eastbound lanes of Calumet.

The vehicle fled onto southbound Highway 42 and then east onto Fricke Drive.

The driver, identified as Bowen, attempted to get out of a dead end road and rammed into a squad car, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The chase continued for 26 minutes, reaching speeds of 105 mph.

Officers attempted three PIT maneuvers to stop the vehicle. At point point, the suspect crashed into a parked car.

Officers located Bowen and his passenger in the 1200 block of 29th Street in Sheboygan.

Bowen is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on charges of OWI, Felony Fleeing and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Bowen's 60-year-old passenger was questioned and released.