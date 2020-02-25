Man arrested after girlfriend shot in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was airlifted to a Neenah hospital Monday night after she was shot at a home in Waupaca, police say.
The woman was found in the home with a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown.
At about 10:43 p.m., officers received a call from a man who said he shot his girlfriend.
Officers spotted the man's vehicle north of the city of Waupaca. There was a chase and a short standoff.
The man was taken into custody.
A handgun was recovered at the scene of the chase.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They do not believe the public is in danger.
No names were released.