A man has been arrested after failing a sobriety test with three children in the car.

On Saturday morning around 9:52 a.m. a State Trooper stopped a 2005 GMC Sierra for a seat belt violation on State Highway 47 near Wildwood Drive.

Jacob J Anderson, a 41 year old from Kaukauna, was driving the vehicle with restricted controlled substance 1st offence. He was also charged for having passengers under the age of 16, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.