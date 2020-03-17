Man arrested after domestic dispute shooting in Ashwaubenon

A 23-year-old man is in custody after a shooting in Ashwaubenon Monday evening.

The suspect was identified as Sedric King. He's been booked on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury with enhancers of Domestic Abuse and Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

At about 6:05 p.m., Ashwaubenon Public Safety responded to the 2200 block of Santa Barbara Drive for a report of a male victim who had been shot. Police found the victim at a neighbor's home and transported him to a hospital.

Officers set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with King without success, according to police. The Brown County SWAT team made entry into the residence and arrested King without incident.

"This incident is believed to be domestic dispute and the victim’s injures are believed to be non-life threatening," reads a statement from Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

The victim's name was not released.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says the shooting is under investigation.