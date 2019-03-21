Man appears in court for murder of woman found in Menominee River

A man charged with the murder of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a Michigan river made his first appearance before a South Dakota judge on Thursday.

Stephen Falkenberg, 45, is charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the killing of Tamara LaFramboise.

LaFramboise's body was found in the Little River in Menominee on Saturday, March 16. Two boys were walking their dog when they looked over a bridge and saw the body, which was missing hands, feet and head.

Investigators believe Falkenberg killed LaFramboise in Yankton, South Dakota, and transported her body to Menominee. Falkenberg is a native of the Upper Peninsula city.

A missing persons report for Tamara LaFramboise and tattoos helped investigators in Michigan identify the body.

"I always think when you walk in a courtroom you'll see what a monster looks like," Frances Zephier told KSFY. Zephier, who held a prayer vigil outside the courthouse, was there to support Tamara's family.

"Right now, I am holding back because I don't want to cry. But, in my heart it hurts bad," said friend Robin Bair.

Stephen Falkenberg is being held in Yankton on a $1 million cash bond.

On Tuesday, Menominee County officials held a news conference on the case. The investigation remains active in Michigan. Prosecutors were not ready to say if Falkenberg would face additional charges there.

The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on the body of Tamara LaFramboise. Results are pending.

"I think it's important to remember that there is a human aspect to this case, too. And that is that Ms. LaFramboise was the daughter of a woman, her mother who still lives in New Mexico," says Jeffrey Rogg, chief assistant prosecutor in Menominee County. "She was the mother of two young adult children. If you're a praying person, I would urge you to consider keeping their family in mind during the next difficult days, weeks and months ahead for them."