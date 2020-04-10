Man and woman killed in Dodge County head-on crash

A man and a woman died in a head-on crash in Dodge County Thursday night.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as a 22-year-old man from Juneau and a 24-year-old woman from Juneau.

At about 9 p.m., first responders were called to a crash on County Highway W near Hillcrest Rd in the Town of Oak Grove.

The Sheriff's Office says the victims' car and a westbound pickup truck collided "in a head-on manner."

The driver of the car and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old Fox Lake man, was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to Madison with serious injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is not releasing names of the people involved in the crash until family members are notified.

The Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.