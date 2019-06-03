Man airlifted to hospital after Waupaca County crash

A 20-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Waupaca County Sunday evening.

At 7:26 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on County Highway N near Whiteclover Rd. A car hit a power pole and the line snapped. Wires were on the road.

The driver, a 20-year-old Odgensburg man, was treated at the scene. He was later airlifted to a New London hospital for treatment.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says the driver was traveling west on CTH N when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree and power pole.

The man's name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.