Man accused of trying to buy radioactive materials rejects plea deal

In a surprise move Friday in federal court, a former congressional candidate and frequent Capitol protester accused of trying to buy radioactive material online in order to kill someone turned down a plea deal.

Jeremy Ryan was arrested in October of 2018 and has been in jail since then.

Federal court records show Ryan reached a deal with prosecutors that calls for him to plead guilty to one of the two federal charges against him.

That charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but under the deal, Ryan would only be sentenced to time served.

However, in court Friday, Ryan turned down the deal.

Ryan told our ABC sister station WKOW that he believes he could have beaten the charge, and that's why prosecutors offered the deal.

He also took aim at prosecutors and the money and time spent on his case.

"I look at El Paso, and I can't help but think maybe if they spent less time on politically imprisoning progressive activists and more on actual terrorists those people might still be alive," Ryan said.

"And as much as my freedom means to me," Ryan said, "my values and integrity mean more."

He said he will continue to work with his attorney in order to get bond.