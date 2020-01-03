Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from grandmother

A Sheboygan man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from his grandmother and selling to a jewelry store.

Dominic J. Weber, 18, has been charged with felony Theft in Sheboygan County.

On Nov. 22, a woman reported about $38,000 in jewelry missing from her home in Sheboygan. She noticed no signs of forced entry, leading her to believe it was taken by someone who has access to her home.

The woman said her grandson, Dominic, had been in the home on several occasions. He also had a remote control for her garage door.

The woman had inherited the jewelry from a friend. She said she didn't wear it very often because it was so expensive.

The stolen items included a diamond and sapphire bracelet, diamond rings, and a gold necklace. The bracelet was valued at $14,000.

On Nov. 25, the woman said she spotted the bracelet at a jewelry store in the city. Police got a search warrant for the store's records and found Dominic Weber had sold some of the jewelry to the store, including the diamond and sapphire bracelet.

On Dec. 17, police arrested Weber. A criminal complaint states that he admitted that he took jewelry from his grandmother's house at least three times and sold it to the jewelry store.

Weber is scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 6.