Man accused of pulling gun during road rage incident in Oconto County

A Michigan man is accused of pulling a gun during a road rage incident in Oconto County.

Jeffrey Charles Stenfors, 47, is charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (three counts); Carrying a Concealed Weapon; and Obstructing an Officer.

On Sept, 13, a driver called the Oconto County Sheriff's Office to report someone had pointed a gun at him.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Rd. Jeffrey Stenfors told officers that he was driving north on 41 when a person in a Jeep rolled down the window and yelled at him to get off his phone. Stenfors claimed he had "only looked at his phone for a moment and the guy was screaming at him."

Stenfors said he didn't pull a gun on the other vehicle, but used his cell phone to mimic pulling a gun.

Stenfors became "hostile" and told a deputy that he had no guns in his vehicle.

During a search of the Skandia man's vehicle, a deputy found a handgun in a holster tucked between the passenger seat and console. The gun was loaded with one hollow point in the chamber and bullets in the magazine.

Stenfors was taken into custody.

The driver of the Jeep said he and his two passengers had been traveling north on Highway 41 from Green Bay when they first came upon Stenfors' vehicle. The Jeep driver stated Stenfors was swerving in and out of his lane. The Jeep driver passed Stenfors near Lineville Road. During this time, the driver noticed Stenfors was texting and driving, according to the criminal complaint. The driver said he rolled down his window and yelled at Stenfors to stop texting.

Stenfors pulled behind him and "came right up to his rear bumper so close that he could not see the front end of the car," according to the Jeep driver. The Jeep driver said that's when Stenfors pulled out his gun. The Jeep driver said he was fearful for his life and thought Stenfors was going to shoot at them.

The Jeep driver's wife told investigators she saw Stenfors reach over to his passenger's side and come up with a gun and point it at them through the windshield. The woman said Stenfors pointed the gun over the steering wheel at them. She was sure it was not a cell phone in the man's hand--100 percent positive it was a gun, according to the complaint.

Stenfors' cash bond was set at $5,000--which he posted. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14.