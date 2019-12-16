Man accused of killing mother refuses to appear in court

An Appleton man charged with murdering his mother is refusing to appear in court.

Bradley Boettcher, 36, refused to appear for a hearing in Winnebago County court on Monday.

The court commissioner delayed the hearing until next month and ordered that an attorney be appointed for Boettcher.

Prosecutors say he fatally beat Lee Ann Dorn at her apartment last February then took her car. Police caught up with him the next day when he was stopped for drunk driving in Kentucky.

He also refused to go to his first court hearing in October, and the court commissioner ordered deputies to bring him to court by any means necessary a week later. When he appeared, he requested one more month to hire an attorney.