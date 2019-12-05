Man accused of killing girlfriend’s kids, self after argument about smoking in house

Two teenage siblings were shot dead in their Connecticut home after police say a domestic argument with their mother’s boyfriend escalated.

Police say 42-year-old Paul Ferguson fatally shot both his girlfriend's teenage children in the chest then shot himself in the head. (Source: WTNH/CNN)

Police responded to a 911 call from a Watertown, Connecticut, home Tuesday night and found 15-year-old Della Jette and 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The teenagers were transported to the hospital, where they died shortly after arrival.

"It was mostly a shock. I didn't expect something to happen in that house,” said Garrett Kowalski, a friend who grew up with the siblings. "Him and Della were the glue to our friend group, so we're all going through a hard time."

Officers also found the mother’s boyfriend and suspected shooter, 42-year-old Paul Ferguson, in the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the teenagers’ mother, Danielle Jette, told them Ferguson and Della Jette had gotten into an argument over the man smoking in the home.

As the argument escalated, police say Ferguson armed himself with a handgun. When Sterling Jette tried to intervene in the fight, he was shot in the leg. Police say Ferguson then shot both teens in the chest.

After, Ferguson closed himself in a bedroom and allegedly shot himself in the head.

Police say Ferguson had moved into the home some time in November. He was a convicted felon, charged with sexual assault that was pleaded down to unlawful restraint, and should not have had a firearm.

Danielle Jette is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

