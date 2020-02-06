Man accused of choking Oshkosh police officer charged with multiple crimes

A Milwaukee man accused of choking and injuring an Oshkosh police officer was charged in Winnebago County court Thursday with Obstructing an Officer and Resisting an Officer-Causing Soft-Tissue Injury -- both as a repeat offender.

Winnebago County Jail photo

Cornelius Pearson was also charged with 2nd and Subsequent Offense of Possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, police answered a call about a suspicious person trying to get into an apartment on Robin Ave. at 1:18 in the morning this past Tuesday. A couple told police the man was acting bizarrely, knocking on doors and trying to open their door. Bags of snacks labeled THC edible gummy snacks were found scattered in the hallway.

The 29-year-old Milwaukee man said he was looking for his brother. He fought with officers as they tried to arrest him. When officers tried to use a Taser on him, he managed to grab an officer's Taser and shock him in the leg. He grabbed and scratched at another officer.

Police say it took three officers to subdue Pearson and two more to get him into handcuffs.

One of the officers immediately reported a severe headache and neck pain. When his neck pain got worse, he was admitted to a hospital for several days for swelling and bruising to his throat.

