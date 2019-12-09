Man accused of bringing explosives to Oshkosh hospital charged

An Oshkosh man is charged with possession of improvised explosives after his arrest last month carrying an explosive into a hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Steel Lee, 39, went to Mercy Medical Center on November 5 to be treated for an infection. A nurse collecting his clothing found a black tube with a green wick. A hospital staff member removed the tube from the hospital and called police.

Lee told police he's a convicted felon so he can't carry a gun, so he carries what he called "firecrackers" for protection, and he had another one at home.

The Brown/Outagamie County Bomb Squad collected the devices from the hospital parking lot and Lee's apartment on Sullivan Street. They found 47 grams of a pyrotechnic or flash powder in one tube and 19 grams in the other. The sheriff's office says compacted in the tubes, a detonation could have damaged property and even killed a person.

In the criminal complaint filed in court, police said they noticed Lee "appeared to be very paranoid and was potentially having a mental health crisis." He told police he felt great without taking his medication and was smoking meth several times a day for the past few months.

The court ordered a competency examination for Lee. Lee will be in court again next month.

The crime of possession of improvised explosives carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted.