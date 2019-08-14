Man accused of assaulting multiple children gets competency hearing

A Sturgeon Bay man accused of sexually assaulting children in Door County will undergo a mental competency exam at the request of his lawyer.

Duryea Johnson, 28, is charged with two felony counts in a child sex assault case.

Sturgeon Bay Police say Johnson admitted to sexually assaulting "multiple children within Door County." Police are working to identify possible victims.

He was arrested June 25, after police say Johnson made arrangements to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex. It was an undercover officer.

His competency hearing is scheduled for September 16.

