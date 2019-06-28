Mama deer spotted with ‘rare batch of triplets’ – one’s albino

Tracy Baker got to witness one of nature’s spectacles – the birth of deer triplets.

Making it even more special, one of the fawns was albino.

“Only two fawns are visible in the picture, but in the span of a few minutes, the doe had a third fawn, making for a rare batch of triplets,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a Facebook post. “Nature is pretty wild!”

Baker snapped the photo in eastern Montana, about 140 miles northeast of Billings.

Though rare, triplets in deer may be more common than many folks think.

The Quality Deer Management Association says up to 20 percent of does will bear triplets.

A true albino fawn is much rarer.

Your chances of seeing an albino in the wild are only about one in 100,000, according to Buck Manager.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.