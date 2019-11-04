Malt donation makes new Habitat for Humanity home a reality in Appleton

A unique collaboration between a few local breweries and the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity helped fund an Appleton family’s new home.

The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit housing organization, dedicated its 236th home to the Laguna family Monday afternoon.

Their home was built with the help of Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. and six local breweries. Briess donated 4,000 pounds of malt to six breweries, who in return created a special brew and donated a portion of the sales back to Habitat for Humanity. In total, they raised about $36,000 to help fund the Laguna home.

“It started when we looked into doing a volunteer time-off program for employees where we offer them 8 hours of paid time to volunteer,” said Ryan O’Toole, President and COO of Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. “It started that way but then I was visiting one of our partners, one of our breweries we provide malt to, and they asked if we would be interested in helping build a habitat for humanity and it seemed like a natural fit.”

All six breweries, which include McFleshman’s Brewing Co., Lion’s Tail Brewing Co., Stone Arch Brewpub, Barrel 41 Brewing Co., Fox River Brewing Co., Appleton Beer Factory, brewed a special beer to collect money for Habitat for Humanity.

“Three dollars from each beer sale went to the home,” said Amy McGowan, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Director of Development. “It’s the first time we have done something like this and we are always looking for community partners that share our values of giving back to community.”

The Laguna family says they hope to continue being part of Habitat for Humanity and plan to keep giving back to the community. They will be able to move into their new home on the 300 block of S. Pierce Avenue in Appleton just in time for Christmas.

