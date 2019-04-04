Making A Murderer: Detective's lawsuit against Netflix, filmmakers moves to federal court

A lawsuit filed against Netflix and the filmmakers behind Making A Murderer Parts 1 and 2 has been moved to federal court in Green Bay.

Andrew Colborn, a retired detective who investigated the Teresa Halbach murder, initially filed a lawsuit in Manitowoc County Circuit Court last December. He amended the suit in March. On April 4, it was moved to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Green Bay. The reason? People and companies involved in the suit live in different parts of the country.

Colborn is the plaintiff. Defendants are named as Netflix, Inc.; Chrome Media LLC, F/K/A Synthesis Films LLC; Laura Ricciardi; and Moira Demos.

Making A Murderer follows the arrest, trials and appeals of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey. In 2007, both men were convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the murder of Halbach, a freelance photographer who is said to have traveled to the Avery Salvage Yard to photograph a vehicle for a magazine.

Colborn's testimony is featured heavily in the series. His lawsuit claims that "pertinent and significant aspects of MAM are not true as represented and are, instead, false and defamatory toward Plaintiff and others. Material and significant facts known to the Defendants were omitted and distorted."

"Defendants omitted, distorted and falsified material and significant facts in an effort to portray Plaintiff as a corrupt police officer who planted evidence to frame an innocent man. Defendants did so with actual malice and in order to make the film more profitable and more successful in the eyes of their peers, sacrificing and defaming the Plaintiff's character and reputation in the process." - Colborn lawsuit

Colborn is seeking “general damages; compensatory damages;

special damages, including but not limited to, lost wages; and punitive damages." He's asking for $75,000.

A scheduling conference is set for May 3.

