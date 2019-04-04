Making A Murderer: Brendan Dassey moved to Oshkosh Correctional

Brendan Dassey has been moved to Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

Department of Corrections records show Dassey, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Teresa Halbach, was moved from Columbia Correctional Institution to Oshkosh Correctional Institution on April 3.

Family spokesperson Carla Chase tweeted a statement calling the move "a good thing." because Dassey will be closer to family in Manitowoc County and have access to the prison's programs.

Columbia Correctional is a maximum-security prison. Oshkosh Correctional is a medium-security prison.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says inmates are reviewed at least once each year to determine their needs and best placement.

Dassey was sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide at separate jury trials.

Their cases are the focus of Netflix docuseries Making A Murderer.

Last June, the United States Supreme Court denied Dassey's writ of certiorari--meaning they opted not to hear arguments on his appeal.

Dassey was 16 at the time of the killing of Teresa Halbach. His attorneys argue Dassey's confession was coerced by investigators who used improper techniques while interrogating a juvenile with a low IQ. They say investigators made false promises to Dassey that he'd be released if he told them about the killing.

A federal magistrate overturned Dassey's conviction, saying repeated false promises by detectives, when considered with other factors like Dassey's age, intellectual deficits and the absence of a supportive adult, led him to determine that Dassey's confession was involuntary under the U.S. Constitution.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice appealed up to a U.S. Appeals Court, which in a 4-3 ruling found the confession to be voluntary.

The Supreme Court Justices decided not to review the Appeals Court ruling.

"Brendan was a sixteen-year old with intellectual and social disabilities when he confessed to a crime he did not commit. The video of Brendan’s interrogation shows a confused boy who was manipulated by experienced police officers into accepting their story of how the murder of Teresa Halbach happened," said attorney Laura Nirider.

Nirider and Dassey's attorneys have vowed to continue working on his case.

Steven Avery continues to appeal his conviction. Attorney Kathleen Zellner is asking for a new trial based on claims the state violated Avery's rights under Youngblood v. Arizona when officials handed over bone fragments found in a quarry to the Halbach family without informing Avery.

Zellner's motion says the State of Wisconsin "spent an enormous amount of time and effort perpetrating a fraud upon Steven Avery's jury" during his 2007 trial for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. Zellner claims that the state "created a narrative that Teresa Halbach was murdered in Mr. Avery's garage and burned in his burn pit."

The state's responded by saying Avery should not be granted a new trial. "Any claim for a new trial premised upon the failure to previously test the bone fragments or the alleged improper disposition of certain bone fragment evidence is barred because the claims could have been raised previously on several occasions," reads Attorney General Josh Kaul's response.

