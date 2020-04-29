Make-A-Wish celebrates World Wish Day

It's World Wish Day. Forty years ago, what is now the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granted its very first wish. Since 1984, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has granted more than 7,000 wishes to kids with life-threatening illnesses. The organization is anxiously anticipating the time when they can get back to making dreams come true.

From 15 year old Cole's fishing boat, to Logan's Disney Trip where he got to meet his favorite, Pluto, Make-A-Wish has been bringing hope, light and joy to the lives of kids battling serious illnesses for four decades.

"Thinking about their wish diverts their thoughts from scary procedures and hospital stays and doctor's visits. And because of our wonderful community, our wish kids get to dream about their greatest wish," says Kris Teofilo.

Since Make-A-Wish couldn't hold big in-person 40th anniversary celebrations, the organization launched a new PSA today. And, it's asking for people to help now to make wishes come true when safer at home orders are lifted.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin currently has more than 430 wishes pending statewide, a hundred plus are trips and those include children from Northeast Wisconsin.

Teofilo says, "Donations are needed now more than ever before to help ensure that our precious local wish kids do not have to wait any longer than necessary to have their life-changing wishes granted."

Local wish kids and their families want those waiting for wishes to keep the faith, knowing their time will come, and like make-a-wish has been doing for 40 years, it will continue to make dreams come true.

"Your wish will come true one day and don't ever give up on anything and then that wish will come true," says Wish Kid, Cole Stoffel.

His mom Julie adds, "So, just keep dreaming and wishing big and don't give up because it will come true and it will be life-changing for the entire family."

