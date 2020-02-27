Major expansion for Woodland Dunes Nature Center

A popular nature preserve in Two Rivers is undergoing a major transformation.

Since 1974, Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve has hosted more than 150,000 students, and countless visitors, to its 1,500 acre wetland property along the West Twin River.

But over the past several years, as the preserve became more popular, a problem arose.

"There are times when the weather is not good, or it's winter and we need to do things indoors and right now we'll often have conflict between a school group that wants to meet here and a community group that wants to meet at the same time, we just don't have room," says Jim Knickelbine, Woodland Dunes Executive Director.

But that's about to change.

Thanks to more than 80 individual and business donors, a $2.2 million nature center expansion is underway.

Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley says the upgrades are a win for the community and the environment.

"Under the stewardship of Woodland Dunes, those wetland protect our water resources, clean up some of the damage done by both our urban and agricultural uses along those waterways, Woodland Dunes has heightened awareness of the importance of protecting that watershed," says Buckley.

And as one of the premiere bird-watching destinations in the country, tourism officials say a state-of-the-art nature center with expanded parking will only enhance the preserve's economic impact.

"We are so very fortunate in our community to have one of the best birding habitats in Wisconsin, one of the best birding habitats in the Midwest, one of the best birding habitats in the world, and we've really seen that from the number of visitors we've had come from all over," says Jason Ring, Manitowoc Area Visitor & Convention Bureau Executive Director.

The ribbon cutting for the Woodland Dunes Nature Center expansion is set for Earth Day on April 22nd.