Major construction on Highway 42 ends Friday

After a months-long construction project, all major construction on Highway 42 in Door County will end on Friday, Nov. 15.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation started the $3.89 million resurfacing project from Gibraltar Rd. to Country Walk Dr., from Gibraltar to Sister Bay, at the end of the May.

Construction was put on hold during the busy tourism season in July and August.

In addition to resurfacing six-and-a-half miles of highway, the project:

Upgraded or repaired storm sewers

Relocated where storm sewers discharge at Fish Creek Beach

Replaced culverts and beam guards

Improved street lighting in Gibraltar

Extended the sidewalk between the YMCA and school in Gibraltar

Added a turn lane and sidewalk along Shore Rd.

The DOT says some restoration, landscaping and pavement markings will be finished this spring.