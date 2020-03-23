Main Street Bridge closure in Green Bay extended

Maintenance on Green Bay's Main Street bridge, the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, has been extended for another week.

Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main Street in the raised position (WBAY file photo)

The bridge is now scheduled to reopen for vehicles and pedestrians on Friday, April 3.

The bridge closed to vehicles and pedestrians on March 9.

Lunda Construction is replacing parts of the lift bridge that have experienced years of wear and tear. Steve Grenier, the director of Public Works, says the bridge has been in operation for almost 22 years.

"Those are moving parts no different than the brakes in your car," he said.

The bridge is closed at Main St. and Washington St. on the east side of the Fox River and Dousman St. and Broadway on the west side.

Drivers can still cross using the Walnut or Mason street bridges downtown or, to the north of the city, the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge.