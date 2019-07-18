Maher to enter plea August 19 for Neenah standoff

A man accused of forcing a standoff in Neenah in February that closed nearby Horace Mann Middle School for a day is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced next month.

Daniel Maher, 33, is charged with two felonies -- battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and failure to comply with an officer attempting to take a person into custody -- and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct in a possible domestic abuse case.

Maher has a plea and sentencing hearing scheduled on August 19.

According to the criminal complaint, Maher's brother called police saying Maher was drunk, angry and possibly going to harm his girlfriend.

The girlfriend wasn't home at the time. She called police saying she came home from work and found Maher trashed their home, smashing things and punching holes in the wall.

Then Maher called his mother and said he was going to kill someone and kill his girlfriend. When an officer approached the house, Maher said he was going to load his guns and kill the officer and anyone who came into the house.

After several hours, police used an armored truck to break down the door. Maher was taken into custody eight hours after the standoff began.

Police said they found a rifle with a scope, a shotgun, and a pellet rifle with a scope in different rooms around the house as well as ammunition on shelves.