Maher sentenced to probation for February standoff in Neenah

A man accused of forcing a standoff in Neenah in February was sentenced Monday to two years on probation, with no more time behind bars if he obeys the rules.

Daniel Maher pleaded no contest to one of the felony charges, failing to comply with an officer attempting to take a person into custody. The other felony charge of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and a disorderly conduct charge were dismissed but read into his record.

The eight-hour standoff forced nearby Horace Mann Middle School to cancel classes for the day.

According to the criminal complaint, Maher's brother called police saying Maher was drunk, angry and making threats. When an officer approached the house, Maher said he was going to load his guns and kill the officer and anyone who came into the house.

Police eventually used an armored truck to break down the door. After arresting Maher, they found a rifle with a scope, a shotgun, and a pellet rifle with a scope in different rooms around the house as well as ammunition on shelves.

If Maher violates the terms of his probation, another sentencing hearing will be held and he could face prison. He would get 30 days credit for the time served after his arrest.