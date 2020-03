A Madison man made the ultimate leap on Leap Day, proposing to his girlfriend at Lambeau Field.

February 29 marks Leap Day. Many Green Bay Packers fans celebrated the day at Lambeau Field, paying homage to the famed Lambeau Leap made popular by LeRoy Butler.

Alan Mayne was selected to participate in the Lambeau Leap event. He took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, Shauna.

The Green Bay Packers tweeted out congratulations to the couple.