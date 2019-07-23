MUST SEE VIDEO: Appleton traffic cameras capture storm's roaring intensity

It moved in very fast and with plenty of force. The City of Appleton has shared traffic camera videos that captured the intensity of Saturday morning's storm.

Courtesy: City of Appleton

At 11:25 a.m., high winds and heavy rain descended upon the city in dramatic fashion.

The storm hit during the Appleton Farmer's Market. Video shows vendor tents flying and people scrambling for shelter.

At the intersection of College Ave. and Durkee St., a vendor holds on to his tent as the wind roars.

Winds push a portable toilet across a street near Soldier's Square. Wind and rain push construction barrels around Calumet St. near the intersection with Eisenhower Dr. A traffic signal is ripped from its pole at the intersection of Northland and Ballard.

One video captured the uprooting of a tree at the corner of Northland Ave. and Conkey St.

There were no injuries.

To view all videos separately, visit the City of Appleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cityofappleton

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Northeast Wisconsin on July 20. Tornadoes were confirmed in Waupaca, New London, Hortonville, Greenville, and Wrightstown. The agency has not confirmed a tornado in Appleton.