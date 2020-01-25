MSP investigates unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Menominee

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Eighth District Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section executed 3 search warrants simultaneously from an ongoing investigation involving an unlicensed Marijuana dispensary in Menominee.

Edible marijuana products, THC vape cartridges, significant marijuana wax products, large amounts of pre-rolled marijuana joints, and a sizeable amount of processed marijuana were seized with a current value of $271,000.

Also seized were personal property valued at over $300,000, and $54,000 in cash.

Michigan State Police did not disclose which dispensary was investigated.

Detectives were assisted by UPSET, MSP Gladstone, Menominee Police Department, 8th District HST, 7th District MTIS, and members of the 8th District Emergency Support Team.

No other information was immediately available.