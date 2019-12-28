MMSD letter to families after Madison victims identified in Hawaii crash

Two passengers on board the helicopter that crashed on its way back from a sightseeing tour of the Na Pali Coast have been recovered and preliminarily identified as Madison, Wisconsin residents, according to the flight manifest.

Two of the victims are 47-year-old Amy Gannon and her 13-year-old daughter Jocelyn Gannon of Madison, Wisconsin. Jocelyn Gannon attended Hamilton Middle School in Madison, according to Tim Lemonds of the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Below is today's communication to Hamilton Middle School families:

Dear Hamilton Middle Community,

It is with heartfelt sadness that I write to you to let you know of a tragedy in our Hamilton Middle community. One of our Hamilton eighth grade students, Jocelyn Gannon, along with her mother Amy passed away unexpectedly Thursday, in a helicopter crash in Hawaii.

Our community has lost a wonderful young person, and a family is experiencing immeasurable loss. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jocelyn’s family. We ask that you keep Jocelyn’s family, friends and our Hamilton community in your thoughts, and that you respect the privacy of the Gannon family at this time.

I want to let you know that our Hamilton support team is connected and working with members of our MMSD Central Offices to develop a plan of support for our community, including how we will support students in the aftermath of this tragedy. As a beginning point of connection, we will be opening our Hamilton school library to students and families Monday, 12/30, from 11-1pm, to provide a space for people to gather in support of each other. In addition, a support team will be available when school resumes on January 6th for students who continue to want and need smaller environments to discuss this loss and associated emotions.

As individuals, we all have our own ways of coping with bereavement, and for many of our students this could likely be their first experience with this type of loss. Please talk with your child about Jocelyn’s passing, and seek appropriate help if needed. Please know that we are here to support you. If you are concerned about your child, please feel free to contact us at Hamilton for assistance.

Tim LeMonds

Public Information Officer