MASH Blood Drive being held Wednesday in Appleton

The Community Blood Center is hosting its 32nd MASH Blood Drive.

The drive is Wednesday, June 24, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The drive will be held at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, 355 W. Lawrence Street. That's different from previous years when it was held in Houdini Plaza.

For every unit of blood, the center will donate money to AMVETS Post 30 in Greenville.

“This year is a really important year for the MASH blood drive,” Chief Operating Officer, Kristine Belanger, said. “It’s an opportunity for our community to support our hospitals and our veterans through blood donation. COVID-19 has changed a lot these past few months, but what hasn’t changed is the need for blood. We need donors to meet the needs of our hospital partners.”

Donors will receive a MASH t-shirt, lunch and refreshments. They will also be entered to win a $1,000 Mackinac Island vacation package.

Temperatures will be taken at the door and donors will be offered a mask.

The Community Blood Center has spaced out waiting areas and donation areas for social distancing.

Appointments are required. Call (800) 280-4102 or visit https://www.communityblood.org/