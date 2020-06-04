MAKING A MURDERER: Steven Avery tests positive for COVID-19

The attorney for Steven Avery says her client has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted Wednesday, "It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover. The bigger threat to him is whether the COA will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted. @makingamurderer"

Avery, 57, is being held at Waupun Correctional Institution. He's serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.

Avery, subject of the Netflix series "Making A Murderer", is appealing his conviction.

State numbers show 1,207 tests have been taken at Waupun Correctional. The Department of Corrections says 225 tests came back positive for coronavirus. That's the highest number of positive tests among Wisconsin correctional facilities.

State records show 19 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Waupun Correctional. That's also a state-wide high.

There are currently 216 active cases of COVID-19 among all state correctional facilities.

Avery was moved to Waupun Correctional in 2014. It is a maximum security prison.

In 2007, a jury found Avery guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2005 murder of freelance photographer Halbach. Investigators say Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, killed Halbach at the Avery property in Manitowoc County.

Avery is asking for a new trial.

In October of 2019, Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner presented Wisconsin Appeals Court District 2 with her brief arguing 10 "complex legal issues" that she asks the Appeals court to consider. In addition to the claims of ineffective counsel, Zellner states the circuit court "abused its discretion" in dismissing Avery's requests for additional scientific testing.

On May 27, Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Lisa Kumfer filed a 130-page response to Avery's motion for post-conviction relief. The state argues that Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge Angela Sutkiewicz properly denied Avery's June 2017 motion for an evidentiary hearing. The state also says Avery's allegations of ineffective counsel at trial and previous post-conviction appeals are "meritless."

Zellner has asked for an extension in time and word limit to respond to the state.

Avery nephew Brendan Dassey is being held at Oshkosh Correctional Institution. Supporters have mounted a campaign to get him released from prison due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. They also continue to ask Gov. Tony Evers to grant Dassey early release for what they say was a wrongful conviction based on interrogation tactics.

Dassey has learning disabilities and he was 16-years-old at the time of the interrogation.

The United States Supreme Court declined to hear Dassey's wrongful conviction argument.