MAKING A MURDERER: Avery's defense attorney says big announcement expected Monday

Convicted murderer Steven Avery’s defense attorney said a big announcement is coming on Monday.

Avery is serving life in prison for his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the murder of Halbach, a photographer called to the Avery salvage yard to take pictures of a vehicle for sale. Investigators found bone and clothing fragments in Avery's burn pit. The case is the subject of Netflix docu-series "Making A Murderer."

On Twitter, Kathleen Zellner wrote “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING MONDAY STEVEN AVERY CASE: STAY TUNED. #TruthWins #MakingAMurderer2”

In August, a circuit court judge denied Steven Avery's request for a new trial based on investigators' handling of bone evidence in the Teresa Halbach murder.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz issued a ruling that Avery failed to meet his burden to show the law for preserving evidence was violated or his constitutional rights were violated.

Defense attorney Kathleen Zellner tweeted that now this motion has been decided, Avery's case can move on to appellate courts.

"We are not surprised by this ruling. In the greater scheme of things it is not important. The appellate court has jurisdiction of the entire appeal which has numerous issues. The appellate and supreme court of Wisconsin will make the decisions that matter on these issues and establish precedent on these issues," Zellner says in a statement to Action 2 News.

