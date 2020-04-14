Luxemburg veteran who was set to go on Korea Honor Flight dies of COVID-19

A Luxemburg man who had COVID-19 has died. It's the first coronavirus-related death in Kewaunee County.

Action 2 News has learned that the patient was Jerry Simonar, 87. We profiled Jerry in February. The Korean War veteran was scheduled to go on an Old Glory Honor Flight Return to Korea trip. That trip was canceled as the virus was spreading in South Korea.

Simonar told us how he wasn't worried about himself, but he was worried about spreading it to others.

"I didn't want to bring the sickness back, the virus back to Kewaunee or Luxemburg, I myself, it wouldn't make a difference, but the other people, I wouldn't want to spread that around," Jerry said.

Action 2 News at 4 anchor Jeff Alexander spoke with Jerry's family and confirmed the news of his passing.

"Who would've ever thought that was going to happen, it just blows my mind, I was all set and I got all my physicals and I had all my shots, everything is all done, passport, all they had to do is have ma throw me out of the house and all the village of Luxemburg could celebrate I was gone for 10 days," Simonar told us in February.

Kewaunee County has recorded five positive cases of coronavirus. There have been 78 negative tests. Twenty-eight tests are pending.

“This is a very scary virus. Not only is it tough to watch the number of positive COVID-19 cases increase, but to report news of a death is just devastating. Our condolences go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Cindy Kinnard, RN, Director of Kewaunee County Public Health Department. “We cannot stress enough the importance of handwashing and social distancing to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.