Luxemburg man dies from crash-related injuries

Authorities say a 24-year-old man is dead following a crash early Tuesday morning in Kewaunee County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash on CTH AB at Luxemburg Rd. at 6:11 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one of the people involved was trapped in their vehicle.

Authorities say a 2000 Chevy Prizm was headed west on Luxemburg when it didn't stop for a stop sign at the intersection, and was hit by a 2016 Chevy truck, which was traveling north on CTH AB.

Officials say the driver of the Prizm, Derrick Hallam, 24, was taken to a Green Bay hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WBAY hasn't learned the condition of the 49-year-old truck driver.

The crash is still being investigated by the State Patrol.