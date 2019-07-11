Construction continues on Luxemburg-Casco school referendum projects

The Luxemburg-Casco school district says construction funded by a referendum last year is coming along.

The district says on July 1, workers began pouring the wall fittings for a new gymnasium. Workers are also blocking the windows and doors in the high school that will no longer be used.

Voters approved almost $28 million in April 2018.

The first phase of the project upgraded security, adding shatter-resistant windows and relocating the main entrance to the primary school. It also added classroom space for the 4K program. Students will see those changes with the upcoming school year.

The project also includes a new community fitness center, moving the high school's main office, and connecting the middle and high schools.

D&S Machine Service donated two CNC machining tools to the high school, which were installed while there was wide enough access to the building.

There's also a lot of infrastructure work, including new grading for the bus loop, new heating and cooling systems and a new water main.

