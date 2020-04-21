Luxemburg-Casco community 'lights up' for spring athletes amid pandemic

On Tuesday, the WIAA voted to cancel all 2020 spring sport competitions and tournaments this year.

However, they are going to allow for 30 days of contact in the summer to provide an opportunity for spring teams to practice and hold competitions.

Recognizing that spring athletes are missing out on the majority of their season, the Luxemburg-Casco community rallied around its spring sports fields Monday night for a field-lighting event.

"At 8:20 p.m. all spring sport fields are going to be lit up in honor of all athletes," said Taylor Schmidt, varsity girls head basketball coach at Luxemburg-Casco High School. "We do know seniors are most impacted, but every athlete is losing a year of eligibility."

While maintaining social distancing, spectators stayed in their vehicles and honked their horns as soon as the fields lit up.

"Last year walking off the field, the last game, you never know if that is going to be your last time,so it's hard to deal with but it's something that has to be done I guess," said Heather Dart, a senior softball player at Luxemburg-Casco High School. "We are sacrificing ourselves for the people that need to be protected."

As an aspiring nurse and off to Carroll College in the fall, Dart knows some things are bigger than softball, but that doesn't mean she doesn't miss the feeling of game day and taking her position in left field.

"I always have my routine. I give a handshake to one certain teammate and I Iove diving for plays and getting those ones up against the fence," said Dart.

Although the fields are empty and the score board is dark, Dart sees something more when she looks out on the field.

"I imagine all the last three years on the field and all the work I put in and how there is so much more out there that we can do," said Dart. "There's a lot of seniors on the team which really sucks.

But instead of being out on the field with her team Monday, she's sitting in the car with her parents waiting for the fields to light up in honor of her missed season.

"I am just grateful that they are acknowledging that we are being robbed of so much, and they are trying ot make the best for us and we can only appreciate that," said Dart. "Our community is so strong. We are going through this together and the way we are lighting up the field for seniors and underclassman, it's just really nice to know your community backing you in all of this."

"To put yourself in that position, I was an athlete myself, and to take a step back and realize there are bigger things happening than athletics, I think it's super mature for the kids that can get over it as quickly as they have and I think it's definitely something a lot of people are going to look at this senior class that is graduating and appreciate they are resilient enough to get through something like this," said Schmidt.

