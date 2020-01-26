Luxemburg-Casco School District hosts tour of new gym, wrestling room

Sunday marked a milestone for the Luxemburg-Casco school district. After years of planning, the district got to showcase the first phase of its referendum projects.

“This is the day we’ve been waiting for, I can’t believe it’s here,” said District Athletic Director Jenny Bandow.

The district welcomed the community to tour its brand new gym, wrestling room, and locker rooms among other areas that represent a major portion of the $27.8 million referendum projects passed in 2018.

“I want them to be impressed, and to be proud of their facilities," said District Superintendent Glenn Schlender.

Schlender says the day is meant to give a preview of all the changes yet to come.

“There are several phases,” said Schlender. “We’re going to be building a new fitness center soon, that’ll be ready in May. The high school upgrades and the new middle school will be ready before school starts in September.”

Staff and student-athletes were more than happy to show off the new facility.

“I just walked in today even and it just gave me the goosebumps thinking back to my days of playing, how awesome this is going to be for our community, and most importantly for our students to continue the great tradition we have here at Luxemburg-Casco,” said Bandow.

The hope is that the new space will grow the district’s championship-winning sports programs and bring pride to the community that supported these projects.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to be part of the community that we are –it’s just unbelievable,” said Bandow.

“Today is indeed a great day to be a Spartan,” said Schlender.

