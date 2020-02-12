Luxemburg-Casco HS gives hands-on experience with new school store

It’s something that's never been done in the Luxemburg-Casco School District.

Students are managing a Spartans clothing store on campus.

“A lot of the stuff that we learn in accounting and business classes, we really can incorporate into building a store,” store manager Brandon Vandenwater said.

Vandenwater said what he learns in business and finance class can be applied to running the store.

"Having the hands-on experience really lets the information and stuff you learned in class sink in more, and it just gets you excited for the future,” said Vandenwater.

The store is being used to show students how to run their own business.

"They're in charge of ordering and tracking the inventory, keeping track of the sales and figuring out the profits that we've made,” business education teacher Tracy Bins said.

Bins said the school store was an idea back when the April 2018 referendum was passed.

She said they are making plans to offer the merchandise online as well.

"We're trying to give another convenience factor because we can't be open all day long during the school day, so it gives them an opportunity to purchase when we're not open,” Bins said.

Being an employee of the store gives students credit for class.

Right now the store is open once week, but employees are making plans to have it open every day next year.

