Fewest coronavirus tests in 2 weeks: 174 new cases, 2 deaths

Wisconsin is creeping towards 23,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 700 deaths.

The number of coronavirus tests received by the state declined for a third straight day Monday. The state reported 6,255 new test results identifying 174 new patients.

There are 22,932 cases since testing began. More than 400,000 people have tested negative.

The percentage of positive results -- 2.78% -- is in line with the past two weeks. The percentage has been under 3% for 11 of the last 14 days.

The Department of Health Services listed 2 more deaths in Monday's report. COVID-19 has killed 694 people in Wisconsin since the first deaths in March.

The number of recoveries has grown to 16,837, or 73% of confirmed cases.

The state also had good news with only 14 new hospitalizations. There are currently 284 patients hospitalized with 100 in ICU. Both of those numbers saw declines from last week.

The 6,255 test results is the fewest in two weeks and a level not seen since mid-May when daily test results surged above 10,000. The state has partnered with 68 public and private labs capable of processing more than 16,000 tests per day.