Low levels of PFAS contamination found in Peshtigo River

Low levels of PFAS contamination have been found in the Peshtigo River, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The first round of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) surface water sampling results have come back from the State Lab of Hygiene. They show low levels of PFAS for four sampling sites on or near the Peshtigo River.

PFAS are chemicals found in a number of products--including the firefighting foam produced at Johnson Controls International - Tyco Fire Products in Marinette. Exposure to PFAS above certain levels can increase the risk of cancer, thyroid disease and low birth weights, according to the DNR.

The DNR did the first round of testing at five locations in the state where PFAS were detected in drinking water wells. In two locations, elevated fish-tissue or wildlife blood levels were previously detected.

The DNR says the agency has requested 125 municipal wastewater treatment facilities sample water for PFAS compounds.

The DNR is hosting a public listening session at the Marinette Community REC Center, 2501 Pierce Avenue, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.


