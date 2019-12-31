Looking back at the stories that moved us in 2019

It was year of tears, triumphs, tragedy. We saw our communities pull together to lift each other up. There was plenty of change. The weather was very Wisconsin.

Mitchell Lundgaard is honored with a funeral procession. (WBAY Photo)

Here's a look back at the stories of 2019:

JANUARY

Democrat Tony Evers is elected governor of Wisconsin. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

The Packers introduce Matt LaFleur has their new head coach. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

Jayme Closs escapes captivity 88 days after her parents were killed and she was kidnapped. CLICK HERE for coverage.

FEBRUARY

Dozens of Vietnam War veterans go on the Return to Nam Honor Flight. CLICK HERE for coverage.

More than 130 vehicles are involved in a pileup crash on a slick Interstate 41. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

APRIL

Fire engulfs an historic building in the 100 block of S. Broadway in downtown De Pere. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

Green Bay K-9 Pyro is stabbed and nearly killed during a response to an armed man. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

MAY

Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard is shot and killed while responding to a medical call at Valley Transit. He's honored with a funeral procession. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

Green Bay Packers legendary QB Bart Starr dies at 85. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

Wet weather forces the cancellation of the full Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

Ashwaubenon-based retailer Shopko closes its stores. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

JULY

Crews demolish the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena to make way for a new expo center. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

A storm system called a "macroburst" causes severe damage in parts of eastern Wisconsin. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

Shawano County brothers Nick and Justin Diemel disappear during a business visit to a farm in Missouri. They are later ruled dead and a man is arrested. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

AUGUST

Green Bay Packers fan favorite Jordy Nelson officially retires as a Packer. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

SEPTEMBER

Heavy rains and flooding force evacuations in the Green Bay Area. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

OCTOBER

Kevin "Hollywood" Hein is shot and killed at a bar in Neenah. Friends honor him with a motorcycle motorcade. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

An investigative report looks into complaints of customers of Summit Contracting. CLICK HERE for our coverage.

DECEMBER

An Oshkosh West student is accused of stabbing School Resource Officer Michael Wissink. The teen is shot and later charged. CLICK HERE for our coverage.