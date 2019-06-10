A+: Sevastopol Middle School tops all other Wisconsin schools

The 2018-2019 school year is over for much of Northeast Wisconsin and students and teachers are celebrating a successful year, especially in Sevastopol, with the middle school earning the highest report card in the entire state.

“Today we're celebrating, we're celebrating the fact that every child at Sevastopol is growing and learning,” said Sevastopol Middle School Principal Adam Baier.

The middle school is looking back on its latest report card, topping all schools in Wisconsin, even exceeding expectations in every category.

“Our teachers and students work extremely hard to have these types of results, and this is just a wonderful way to look back at a school year and the success that we've had remembering why we're here our which is for the students’ achievements and future opportunities,” said Baier.

Principal Baier said about 10 years ago the community came together to come up with their Middle School Model, a plan for success. In 2015 the district was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon recipient.

“I think the accomplishments are due to the staff and the parents and the community coming together, the middle school is the top school but I think the elementary school should get a lot of that credit as well because they provide the foundation for those kids at the middle school level,” said Superintendent Kyle Luedtke.

School officials attribute the success to great teachers who learn what each individual student needs to grow and learn, knowing not each child is the same.

“We have some of the same students that you would have in any other district, same kinds of needs, but when we can get great staff members to work one-on-one and motivate our students, that's when we find the success,” said Baier.

