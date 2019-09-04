Longtime congressman Sensenbrenner announces retirement

Longtime U.S. Congressman James Sensenbrenner announced he's retiring from Congress at the end of his current term, 16 months from now.

Sensenbrenner, 76, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1978. He represents Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District, which covers some of Milwaukee's western suburbs, including Brookfield, and stretches through Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

According to his biography, he introduced the PATRIOT Act soon after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In 2015, he authored the USA FREEDOM Act to rein in unintended consequences of the PATRIOT Act, such as the bulk collection of data by the National Security Agency.

Sensenbrenner helped push through the Child Abduction Prevention Act and Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, which improved the Amber Alert system, brought tougher penalties for kidnappers, required the collection of DNA from sex offenders, and required states to keep sex offender registries current.

Sensenbrenner's term ends with the start of the 117th Congress in January, 2021.

He was the third House member to announce retirement on Wednesday. Texas Republican Bill Flores and California Democrat Susan Davis also said they will not return in 2021.

Of current House members, only Alaskan Republican Don Young has served longer than Sensenbrenner.

Copyright 2019 WBAY. The Associated Press contributed to this article.