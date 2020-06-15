Long-term care facility residents and staff at higher risk as community reopens

As the community around us continues to re-open, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities become even more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Bethany Retirement and Assisted Living is now on the list of long-term care facilities fighting first-hand against COVID-19. Bethany said the biggest obstacle is keeping staff and residents safe as the world around it reopens creating a higher risk of exposure.

The facility taking to its Facebook page to clear up misinformation.

“When you work in a nursing home, residents aren't just residents, they are family, you love them deeply, we have received such an outpouring of support from our families and our community,” said Ann Knight, Director of Admissions & Marketing on the company’s Facebook page.

As of Monday, nine residents and eight staff members had tested positive. Three of those residents and three staff are currently asymptomatic, showing no signs but are now home under isolation.

Two residents however, who tested positive, have died.

Another obstacle, the facility said, is conflicting and ever-changing information from the CDC, state, federal government on how to best keep everyone safe.

Lastly, keeping residents so isolated from their families and friends brings about a world of challenges.

The facility said it will continue to take all precautions and is proud of staff and residents for working so hard to stop the virus in its tracks.

