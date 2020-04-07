Long lines cause hours-long wait to cast ballots in Green Bay

Many voters in Green Bay had to wait for hours to cast their ballot in person, which is still the case Tuesday night, even after the polls closed.

Voting officials did stop allowing people in line at 8 p.m. Tuesday, which did result in some people having to be turned away.

Others say they requested an absentee ballot, but never got it in the mail, forcing them to stand in line - all while still following social distancing guidelines.

Others were at City Hall dropping off their absentee ballot before the 8 p.m. deadline, with some telling WBAY they received their ballot in the mail on Tuesday.

"I got my ballot in the mail today actually. I was actually kind of surprised, I was thinking I wasn't going to get it because I heard people weren't getting theirs for two weeks already," said voter Alex Schneider.

"It's pretty nuts, I mean you read a lot about it in the news and what's going on around the world, but it never hits home until it affects your normalcy of your daily life, which is really what's been going on the last couple of weeks," added voter Nate Kinnard.

Others weren't so lucky.

"Thinking I'd be able to come back later and vote, I was hoping they might extend it but that didn't happen", said voter Dan Humecki.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there were still quite a few people left in line to vote, which will continue well into the night.

No results from Tuesday's election will be posted until next Monday.