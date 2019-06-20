Long-delayed Highway 15 expansion gets a start date

The long-awaited expansion of Highway 15 in Outagamie County finally appears to be a go.

Late Thursday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers announced construction on the project will begin in September, 2021.

Construction will take place over 11 miles, between Lily of the Valley Drive in Greenville and Highway 45 in New London, adding four lanes for traffic and a bypass around Hortonville.

The project includes roundabouts on both sides of Hortonville where the existing Highway 15 will meet the bypass.

The project has been talked about for years and seen a number of delays and setbacks, and the price tag has grown to $138.7 million.

One of the biggest concerns pushing this project forward has been safety. Hortonville Village Administrator David DeTroye says 15 or 16 people have died in crashes while the project has stalled. That 11-mile stretch of road was the scene of 72 crashes in 2018, and three fatal crashes since last October,

"It's time. It's time. People are, there's people that are driving off of Highway 15 on everyday travels just to not have to go that route. It's time. It's a safety issue," DeTroye said.

"The growing volume of traffic along this highway corridor, the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities demand our collective action," Gov. Evers said, "and I'm proud to announce today that the expansion of this highway and the bypass of Hortonville is again scheduled for construction."

In addition to having more lanes, the bypass will relieve some of the heavy traffic passing through Hortonville.

Studies show 75 percent of eastbound travelers and 52 percent of westbound drivers have destinations beyond the village.

The construction is expected to be finished in 2024.