Lone all-female fishing team competes in Battle on Bago Walleye Tournament

This weekend the thirteenth Battle on Bago Walleye Tournament was held. In total, 375 teams participated this year.

While it’s a tradition for many, one long-time team stands out from the rest.

“Team WOW, which means women on water, women on Winnebago, women on walleye. Upside down it spells mom,” said Tammy Richter and Nancy Schneider in unison.

The two friends were the only all-female team to compete. They’ve done the Battle on Bago for the last seven years. One year they even got the biggest fish.

“It feels like a sense of accomplishment,” said Tammy. “I’m surprised there aren’t more women out here doing this together because I believe any woman can do this if they set their mind to it, just like any woman can do anything if they set their mind to it.”

“Right, and her husband always says ‘You fish like a girl’ and my answer is ‘If you tried harder, you could, too,’” said Nancy.

Nancy used to fish with Tammy’s husband, before Tammy met either of them. Then Tammy and her husband began fishing together. Later on, when Tammy’s husband was deployed to Afghanistan, things changed.

“I wanted to keep fishing, and he was gone for four years, and so during those four years I asked Nancy if she would join me,” said Tammy.

All these years later they still fish as a team. The duo was featured in a live stream of the tournament on Saturday along with a handful of other teams.

While admirers of the sport take notice of them, they have other fans as well. Tammy is principal at Clovis Grove Elementary and says her students have been giving them a lot of encouragement this year.

“They’ve been watching me on video since COVID started, and they got to watch me on video fish, and I just appreciate that they were cheering me on during this fun time,” said Tammy.

Both women say they enjoy Battle on Bago in particular because of how well it’s run, but it certainly isn’t the only event they fish together. Whether it’s Battle on Bago, Sturgeon spearing, or another tournament they have a blast together.

“It’s a bonding experience really,”said Tammy. “I just - it’s all about teamwork and working together and communication. And communication is important to everything you do, and that’s what I think is key to our teamwork.”

“It’s great,” said Nancy. “I love fishing, I grew up on Lake Winnebago and I love fishing and I’ve got a great partner.”

